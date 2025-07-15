Press Release: Rep. Ilhan Omar Introduces Five Amendments to FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Act

Rep. Ilhan Omar introduces five amendments to the FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, focusing on human rights and environmental issues.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) announced the introduction of five amendments to the FY 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act. The amendments focus on various issues, including human rights, funding for medical research, the cessation of military aid to Israel, and environmental restoration efforts at former defense sites.

In her statement, Rep. Omar emphasized the need to "reduce our defense budget and invest in our communities," arguing that the current expenditure on defense does not enhance safety and fails to address critical domestic concerns. She noted that the amendments involve reallocating funds within the defense budget to better serve community needs.

The amendments include provisions for transferring funds to defense health programs and chemical destruction, striking military funding to Israel, and addressing the unlawful operations of U.S. Northern Command in Mexico. The complete text of the amendments is available through the House Rules Committee website.

