Press Release: Rep. Greg Steube Introduces Legislation to Restrict Medicaid Benefits for Illegal Immigrants

Rep. Steube introduces a bill to exclude illegal immigrants from Medicaid benefits, addressing perceived misuse of taxpayer funds.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Greg Steube has introduced the "Excluding Illegal Aliens from Medicaid Act" alongside Senator Rand Paul. This legislation aims to prevent illegal immigrants from receiving Medicaid benefits, which Steube claims is unfair to taxpayers. "Medicaid should only be for American citizens," he stated, highlighting concerns over existing loopholes in state laws.

The bill seeks to address abuses in Medicaid expansions that some states have reportedly exploited to provide benefits to illegal immigrants, specifically targeting coverage for individuals aged 26 to 49 in states like California. If enacted, the legislation would close these loopholes.

Steube emphasizes that the initiative aims to ensure Medicaid remains exclusive to legal residents and prevent what he describes as misuse of taxpayer funds. The bill is seen as a response to ongoing debates about immigration and state healthcare policies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gregory Steube Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gregory Steube is worth $858.4K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 304th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Steube has approximately $619.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gregory Steube's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Steube.

Gregory Steube Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gregory Steube:

H.R.4349: To revise the duties of the Office of Refugee resettlement with respect to unaccompanied alien children, and for other purposes.

H.R.4051: Addressing Hostile and Antisemitic Conduct by the Republic of South Africa Act of 2025

H.R.4000: To prohibit persons who are not citizens of the United States, except for those from the "Five Eyes", from accessing or entering Department of Energy sites and facilities.

H.R.3853: Federal Government Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3739: No Loan Forgiveness for Terrorists Act of 2025

H.R.3660: Make Autorail Great Again Act

You can track bills proposed by Gregory Steube on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Steube.

Gregory Steube Fundraising

Gregory Steube recently disclosed $150.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 378th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.5% came from individual donors.

Steube disclosed $125.0K of spending. This was the 354th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Steube disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 161st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gregory Steube's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

