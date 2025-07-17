Press Release: Rep. George Whitesides Secures Funding in NDAA for Housing, Jobs, and Wildfire Response in CA-27

Rep. Whitesides secured federal funding to improve housing, create jobs, and enhance wildfire response for California's 27th District.

Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) announced major achievements in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), focused on securing federal funding for his district. The funding aims to lower housing costs, create jobs, enhance education and workforce programs, and improve wildfire response capabilities. The legislation also includes significant support for local military operations.

Whitesides highlighted his commitment to local servicemembers, noting, "I fought to make sure our district’s voice was prioritized." Key amendments include utilizing innovative building materials for housing and investing in advanced wildfire response technology. The bill will now proceed to a House floor vote.

Additionally, the NDAA encompasses a pay raise for military personnel and aims to improve access to healthcare, child care, and educational resources. As the bill advances, Whitesides' efforts reflect a focus on enhancing local safety and economic stability.

George Whitesides recently disclosed $836.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 55th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 77.4% came from individual donors.

Whitesides disclosed $293.9K of spending. This was the 165th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Whitesides disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 208th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

