Press Release: Rep. Gabe Vasquez Votes in Favor of Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act

Rep. Gabe Vasquez voted for the bipartisan FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, supporting military funding and New Mexico priorities.

On July 15, 2025, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) voted in favor of the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) during a House Armed Services Committee meeting. Vasquez emphasized the importance of ensuring that armed forces are equipped properly and highlighted provisions in the bill that address veterans' healthcare and support military families.

The NDAA proposes $882.6 billion in defense spending, including a 3.8% pay increase for troops, funding for research, and infrastructure improvements at military bases. Two of Vasquez's initiatives, the TRICARE Travel Improvement Act and the Downwinder Commemoration Act, aim to enhance healthcare access for military families and recognize those impacted by nuclear testing in New Mexico.

Additional priorities in the NDAA address environmental cleanup of PFAS contamination, housing shortages around military installations, and the need for specialty healthcare access in rural areas. Vasquez stated he will continue to advocate for improvements as the legislation progresses through Congress.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gabe Vasquez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gabe Vasquez is worth $24.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 437th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Vasquez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gabe Vasquez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vasquez.

Gabe Vasquez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gabe Vasquez:

H.R.4290: To direct the Secretary of the Army, the Secretary of the Air Force, and the Secretary of the Interior to obtain and place plaques honoring the Downwinder communities of New Mexico, who suffered detrimental health effects as a result of exposure to radioactive fallout.

H.R.4289: To amend title 10, United States Code, to reduce the distance required for the Secretary of Defense to reimburse travel expenses relating to specialty care, and for other purposes.

H.R.4003: Economic Opportunity for Border Communities Act

H.R.3473: Humane Accountability Act

H.R.3085: Expanding Regional Airports Act

H.R.2903: M.H. Dutch Salmon Greater Gila Wild and Scenic River Act

You can track bills proposed by Gabe Vasquez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vasquez.

Gabe Vasquez Fundraising

Gabe Vasquez recently disclosed $285.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 232nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 54.0% came from individual donors.

Vasquez disclosed $129.4K of spending. This was the 336th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Vasquez disclosed $202.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 566th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gabe Vasquez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

