Press Release: Rep. Gabe Vasquez Supports Bipartisan Bills to Regulate Digital Assets and Enhance Consumer Protections

Rep. Gabe Vasquez voted on July 17, 2025, for two bipartisan bills enhancing digital asset regulation and consumer protection.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez voted for two bipartisan bills—the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act—aimed at regulating digital assets and enhancing consumer protections. Vasquez stated, "These bills add important and much-needed regulation and guardrails to the digital asset industry."

The CLARITY Act proposes a regulatory framework categorizing digital assets as either commodities or securities, while the GENIUS Act introduces regulations for stablecoins, establishing protections for consumers. Vasquez emphasized the importance of ensuring regulatory frameworks keep pace with innovation.

Vasquez is committed to enhancing economic security for New Mexicans by advocating for consumer protections in the digital economy. He noted the necessity for "transparency, accountability, and equal access to new financial tools."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gabe Vasquez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gabe Vasquez is worth $24.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 437th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Vasquez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gabe Vasquez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vasquez.

Gabe Vasquez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gabe Vasquez:

H.R.4472: To amend title 18, United States Code, to increase the punishment for certain offenses involving children, and for other purposes.

H.R.4471: To establish and implement an informational campaign and national strategy to prevent minors from working with cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

H.R.4290: To direct the Secretary of the Army, the Secretary of the Air Force, and the Secretary of the Interior to obtain and place plaques honoring the Downwinder communities of New Mexico, who suffered detrimental health effects as a result of exposure to radioactive fallout.

H.R.4289: To amend title 10, United States Code, to reduce the distance required for the Secretary of Defense to reimburse travel expenses relating to specialty care, and for other purposes.

H.R.4003: Economic Opportunity for Border Communities Act

H.R.3473: Humane Accountability Act

You can track bills proposed by Gabe Vasquez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Vasquez.

Gabe Vasquez Fundraising

Gabe Vasquez recently disclosed $562.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 129th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 65.7% came from individual donors.

Vasquez disclosed $162.3K of spending. This was the 342nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Vasquez disclosed $626.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 410th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gabe Vasquez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.