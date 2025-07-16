Press Release: Rep. Donald Norcross Advances NDAA with Priorities for South Jersey and National Defense Innovation

Rep. Norcross advances the FY26 NDAA, securing investments for South Jersey and enhancing national defense innovation.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Donald Norcross announced the advancement of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which totals $882.6 billion and includes provisions aimed at investing in South Jersey and enhancing national defense innovation. He highlighted the NDAA's bipartisan support and its commitment to military readiness.

Norcross emphasized that the bill provides a 3.8% pay raise for servicemembers and streamlines procurement to ensure armed forces are well-equipped. He authored an amendment to restore collective bargaining rights for Department of Defense employees.

Key priorities secured by Norcross include significant funding for aircraft and military research, support for U.S.-Israel defense cooperation, and various investments aimed at strengthening the industrial base and enhancing military capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Donald Norcross Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Donald Norcross is worth $6.5M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 122nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Norcross has approximately $294.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Donald Norcross's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Norcross.

Donald Norcross Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Donald Norcross:

H.R.3046: Workers’ Memorial Day

H.R.2736: Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act of 2025

H.R.2692: No Tax Breaks for Union Busting (NTBUB) Act

H.R.2151: Seizure Awareness and Preparedness Act

H.R.1627: TREATS Act

H.R.957: Parity Enforcement Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Donald Norcross on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Norcross.

Donald Norcross Fundraising

Donald Norcross recently disclosed $257.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 284th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 46.2% came from individual donors.

Norcross disclosed $70.2K of spending. This was the 520th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Norcross disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 144th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Donald Norcross's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.