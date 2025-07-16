Press Release: Rep. Don Bacon Supports Advancements in FY26 Defense Policy Bill

Rep. Don Bacon commends bipartisan advancement of the FY26 Defense Policy Bill, highlighting key reforms and security measures.

U.S. Representative Don Bacon announced the advancement of the FY26 Defense Policy Bill (H.R. 3838) during a recent vote by the House Armed Services Committee, which concluded with a 55-2 outcome. The bill includes various amendments authored by Bacon and aims to set defense policy and spending priorities.

Bacon emphasized bipartisan cooperation, stating, “Once again, the People’s House proves that bipartisan progress is possible where it matters most,” and expressed pride in the committee's product for national security.

The bill features significant reforms in the defense acquisition process, preservation of U.S. military capabilities, and numerous legislative proposals sponsored by Bacon, including the establishment of a Joint Task Force Cyber and improvements to cancer detection for DoD firefighters.

Don Bacon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Don Bacon is worth $1.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 234th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bacon has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Don Bacon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Don Bacon:

H.R.4362: To amend the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 to establish an additional reporting requirement, and for other purposes.

H.R.4310: To protect law enforcement officers, and for other purposes.

H.R.4309: To direct the establishment and maintenance of a National Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury Clearinghouse, and for other purposes.

H.R.4156: Support for Ownership and Investment in Land Act

H.R.4155: American Agricultural Security Research Act of 2025

H.R.4074: Optimizing Postpartum Outcomes Act of 2025

Don Bacon Fundraising

Don Bacon recently disclosed $313.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 237th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.8% came from individual donors.

Bacon disclosed $256.3K of spending. This was the 162nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bacon disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 226th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

