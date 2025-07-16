Press Release: Rep. Dina Titus Introduces PRESUME Act to Enhance Benefits for Atomic Veterans

Rep. Dina Titus introduces the PRESUME Act to improve benefits access for atomic veterans exposed to radiation.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Dina Titus has introduced the Providing Radiation Exposed Servicemembers Undisputed Medical Eligibility (PRESUME) Act to ease the process for atomic veterans seeking benefits related to radiation exposure. The bill would prevent the VA from demanding evidence of a specific radiation dose for veterans to access presumed medical benefits.

Rep. Titus stated that atomic veterans deserve equitable treatment similar to civilian victims of atomic radiation exposure. She emphasized that the current requirements create unnecessary barriers, making it difficult for veterans to receive health care for conditions linked to their service.

The PRESUME Act has garnered support from various veteran organizations, who express the need for reform as many exposed veterans struggle to obtain essential compensation and care due to inadequate monitoring and unreliable dose estimates. Titus's legislation aims to rectify these issues and honor the service of these veterans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Dina Titus Fundraising

Dina Titus recently disclosed $203.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 359th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 36.5% came from individual donors.

Titus disclosed $21.0K of spending. This was the 704th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Titus disclosed $483.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 413th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Dina Titus's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

