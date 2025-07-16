Press Release: Rep. Dina Titus Advocates for Restoration of FEMA Funding to Support Community Safety in Nevada

Rep. Dina Titus leads Nevada Democrats in urging for the restoration of FEMA funding crucial for community safety.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Dina Titus, representing Nevada's 1st District, has led the state's Democratic delegation in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to revive the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) grants, which have faced delays. The lawmakers emphasized the importance of these grants for community safety.

In a letter, the delegation called for immediate action to publish a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the UASI grants, which provide essential funding for disaster preparedness. They highlighted past usage of these funds during events like the tragic Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas.

Titus stressed that with many significant events in the district, such as the F1 Race and the Super Bowl, securing UASI funding is vital for local first responders. The delay contradicts statutory requirements for grant availability, which should have taken effect by May 2025.

Dina Titus Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Dina Titus:

H.R.4356: To amend the Act commonly known as the Wild Free-roaming Horses and Burros Act to prohibit certain uses of aircraft with respect to the management of wild free-roaming horses and burros, and for other purposes.

H.R.4304: Fair Accounting for Income Realized from Betting Earnings Taxation Act

H.R.4245: GLOBE Act of 2025

H.R.4116: Disability Access to Transportation Act

H.R.3662: Labor Income Fairness and Transparency Act

H.R.3661: Extreme Weather and Heat Response Modernization Act

You can track bills proposed by Dina Titus on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Titus.

Dina Titus Fundraising

Dina Titus recently disclosed $203.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 359th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 36.5% came from individual donors.

Titus disclosed $21.0K of spending. This was the 704th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Titus disclosed $483.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 413th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Dina Titus's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

