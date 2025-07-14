Press Release: Rep. Dan Goldman Introduces 'Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act' to Address Firearm Access for Pretrial Defendants

Congressman Dan Goldman introduces the Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act to enhance background checks for pretrial defendants.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) has introduced the 'Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act' to address perceived gaps in the federal background check system that allow individuals on pretrial release, deemed a public safety risk, to purchase firearms. The bill aims to amend federal law to prohibit firearm sales to anyone under a pretrial court order that restricts firearm possession, prevent the provision of firearms to such individuals, and allocate $25 million to support states in accurately reporting pretrial orders to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Senator Cory Booker (NJ-D) has submitted a companion bill in the Senate.

Goldman emphasized the need for the legislation, stating that it is a "commonsense step" to mitigate gun violence by ensuring those deemed dangerous do not have access to firearms. Booker echoed this sentiment, highlighting the necessity of closing loopholes that enable known risks to purchase guns. Organizations such as Brady: United Against Gun Violence and Everytown for Gun Safety have endorsed the bill, demonstrating support within advocacy circles for tighter regulations surrounding gun purchases for individuals on pretrial release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Daniel S. Goldman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Daniel S. Goldman is worth $184.9M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 7th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Goldman has approximately $8.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Goldman has approximately $8.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Daniel S. Goldman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Daniel S. Goldman:

H.R.4176: No Secret Police Act of 2025

H.R.4175: No Gratuities for Governing Act of 2025

H.R.4174: ATF DATA Act

H.R.4173: Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act

H.R.4058: Enhancing Stakeholder Support and Outreach for Preparedness Grants Act

H.R.3320: Strengthening Medicaid for Serious Mental Illness Act

You can track bills proposed by Daniel S. Goldman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Goldman.

Daniel S. Goldman Fundraising

Daniel S. Goldman recently disclosed $242.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 269th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 91.4% came from individual donors.

Goldman disclosed $270.3K of spending. This was the 141st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Goldman disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 240th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Goldman disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 240th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

