Press Release: Rep. Dan Goldman Demands Answers on ICE Detainee Agreement at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center

Congressman Dan Goldman questions the Bureau of Prisons about housing ICE detainees in a problematic Brooklyn facility.

Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10) has addressed concerns regarding a new interagency agreement between the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will lead to the housing of over 100 immigration detainees at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. Goldman has sent an oversight letter to the BOP demanding an immediate suspension of all transfers to MDC, citing a history of violence, chronic understaffing, and inadequate medical treatment at the facility. He expressed worries about the impact of adding new detainees to an already strained environment, stating that “adding dozens of new detainees to a facility that is already overburdened will inevitably exacerbate the already deplorable conditions at MDC.”

Goldman also referenced previous judicial condemnation of the facility as "barbaric" and "contemptuous of human dignity," questioning the ethics of placing noncriminal individuals into a system that has reportedly failed to meet basic safety and care standards. The letter calls for detailed explanations regarding the choice of MDC for detainee housing, assessments of ongoing conditions, and plans to address staffing shortages and resource allocation as part of the agreement, particularly in light of funding from the Republican’s reconciliation bill. He anticipates a response from the BOP by July 18, 2025.

