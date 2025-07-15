Press Release: Rep. Celeste Maloy Introduces STARS Act to Facilitate National Park Access for America's 250th Anniversary

Rep. Celeste Maloy introduces the STARS Act for free national park access on Constitution Day in 2026.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Celeste Maloy has introduced the Semiquincentennial Tourism and Access to Recreation Sites (STARS) Act, which aims to designate Constitution Day as a fee-free entry day at National Park Service sites in 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The legislation seeks to enhance access to national parks, allowing Americans to engage with their history and natural beauty. Maloy stated, "How do you properly celebrate 250 years of freedom? The STARS Act grants Americans access on Constitution Day next year."

This initiative highlights the importance of public lands in narrating America's story and celebrates the legacy of freedom starting from 1776. The National Park Service oversees over 400 sites, including historic battlefields and cultural landmarks, making it easier for families to celebrate this milestone.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

