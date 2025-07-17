Press Release: Rep. Brittany Pettersen Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Weather Data Tools for Farmers

Rep. Pettersen introduces a bipartisan bill to fund commercial weather data tools for mitigating extreme weather risks for agriculture.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen has introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at enhancing farmers' and rural communities' responses to extreme weather events by leveraging commercial weather data and technology. The proposed legislation would allow funding for these technologies under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.

Pettersen emphasized that “Rural Colorado is on the frontlines of severe weather events,” and the use of advanced technology is crucial for preparedness. The bill is supported by varied stakeholders, including agricultural representatives and technology firms seeking to aid in disaster response.

Representative John Moolenaar expressed that the bill provides necessary tools for farmers to mitigate unpredictable risks. Companies like Tomorrow.io, which are already deploying weather satellites, support the initiative, recognizing its potential to enhance forecasting capabilities for local communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Brittany Pettersen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Brittany Pettersen is worth $930.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 301st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pettersen has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Brittany Pettersen's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pettersen.

Brittany Pettersen Bill Proposals

H.R.4414: To include commercial weather services as a priority area for funding under the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative of the Department of Agriculture, and for other purposes.

H.R.3694: VALID Act of 2025

H.R.3462: They’re Fast, We’re Furious Act of 2025

H.R.2695: Communities of Recovery Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2461: Manufactured Housing Tenant’s Bill of Rights Act of 2025

H.R.1734: Preventing Deep Fake Scams Act

Brittany Pettersen Fundraising

Brittany Pettersen recently disclosed $285.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 306th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 44.1% came from individual donors.

Pettersen disclosed $159.9K of spending. This was the 346th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pettersen disclosed $713.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 372nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Brittany Pettersen's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

