Press Release: Rep. Brandon Gill and Sen. Mike Lee Introduce Restoring Equal Opportunity Act to Codify Merit-Based Hiring

Congressman Gill and Senator Lee introduced the Restoring Equal Opportunity Act to end race-based hiring practices.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-TX) and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) have introduced the Restoring Equal Opportunity Act, aimed at making merit-based, race-neutral decision-making the standard in hiring and housing practices. The legislation seeks to eliminate "disparate impact" claims laid out in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act.

Rep. Gill remarked, “Americans deserve equal opportunity, not race-based quotas,” while Sen. Lee criticized previous policies for stifling job opportunities. Support for the bill includes endorsements from groups like Heritage Action, Citizens for Renewing America, and The Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE).

The bill is being positioned as a long-term solution to perceived inequalities brought by previous laws, with proponents arguing it aligns with the Constitution’s equal protection principles. Note: a prior ruling in 1971 expanded Title VII to incorporate disparities in impact, prompting the introduction of this new measure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

