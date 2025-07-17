Press Release: Rep. Bill Foster Introduces Legislation to Fund National Laboratories Infrastructure Upgrades

Rep. Bill Foster introduces a $25 billion bill to upgrade and maintain Department of Energy National Laboratories through 2030.

Quiver AI Summary

Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) has introduced the Restore and Modernize Our National Laboratories Act, which aims to authorize $25 billion through FY 2030 for upgrades and maintenance at Department of Energy National Laboratories. The initiative builds on previous funding secured through the CHIPS and Science Act.

Foster emphasized the "severe backlog of unfunded modernization projects" at national labs, stating that improved funding is vital for ongoing innovation and economic support. Senate companion bill sponsor Sen. Ben Ray Luján underscored the importance of reliable infrastructure for tackling 21st-century challenges.

The bill has garnered support from other representatives and endorsements from the Federation of American Scientists. A full bill text is accessible online for public review.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bill Foster Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Bill Foster is worth $19.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 54th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Foster has approximately $9.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Bill Foster's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foster.

Bill Foster Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bill Foster:

H.R.4402: To require the Securities and Exchange Commission to promulgate regulations relating to the disclosure of certain commercial data, and for other purposes.

H.R.3682: Financial Stability Oversight Council Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.3536: CRISIS Act of 2025

H.R.2628: American Innovation Act

H.R.2627: Keep STEM Talent Act of 2025

H.R.2190: Shareholder Political Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Bill Foster on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foster.

Bill Foster Fundraising

Bill Foster recently disclosed $308.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 286th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.1% came from individual donors.

Foster disclosed $172.1K of spending. This was the 317th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Foster disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 167th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bill Foster's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

