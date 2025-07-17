Press Release: Rep. Barry Moore Cosponsors Bridge Investment and Modernization Act of 2025

Congressman Barry Moore cosponsored the Bridge Investment and Modernization Act, enhancing federal support for infrastructure projects.

Congressman Barry Moore (AL-01) has joined as a cosponsor of the bipartisan Bridge Investment and Modernization Act of 2025, introduced by Representatives Shomari Figures (AL-02) and Mike Ezell (MS-04). The act aims to reauthorize the Bridge Investment Program until 2031, streamlining federal funding for infrastructure projects.

This legislation is designed to cut bureaucracy, allowing states to access multiple grants for bridge projects, and aims to facilitate quicker repairs and upgrades across the nation. It is expected to be included in the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization package.

Representative Moore emphasized the bill's importance for Alabama's infrastructure, stating, “Alabama’s economy depends on strong roads and bridges to transport goods.” He expressed support for the bill as a means to funnel essential federal resources into state projects like the I-10 Bridge and Bayway Project.

