Press Release: Rep. Barragán Requests HHS Secretary Kennedy to Address Alzheimer’s Research Funding During Subcommittee Hearing

Rep. Barragán addresses Alzheimer’s research funding in follow-up letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy after recent subcommittee hearing.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán has sent a follow-up letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy regarding Alzheimer’s research funding after a recent hearing. She highlighted significant funding cuts affecting the Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers (ADRCs) and urged for increased support.

Barragán expressed disappointment over what she perceives as a lack of awareness from Secretary Kennedy about these cuts, stating that families affected by Alzheimer’s need timely solutions. She also seeks a written commitment from the Secretary to support funding renewals for ADRCs due in Fiscal Year 2026.

The ADRCs, established as NIH Centers of Excellence, are crucial for facilitating access to clinical trials and research aimed at improving the lives of those with Alzheimer’s. The centers have faced reduced funding totaling $65 million in 2025, with additional centers awaiting renewal.

Nanette Diaz Barragán Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nanette Diaz Barragán is worth $3.5M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 173rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barragán has approximately $119.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Nanette Diaz Barragán Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nanette Diaz Barragán:

H.R.3136: Protect our Public Health Workforce Act

H.R.1901: CHIPP Act

H.R.1553: Empowering and Enforcing Environmental Justice Act of 2025

H.R.1449: Energy Resilient Communities Act

H.R.843: Prompt Approval of Safe Generic Drugs Act

H.R.576: To codify Executive Order 14096 relating to revitalizing our Nation's commitment to environmental justice for all.

Nanette Diaz Barragán Fundraising

Nanette Diaz Barragán recently disclosed $117.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 434th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 32.2% came from individual donors.

Barragán disclosed $175.2K of spending. This was the 235th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Barragán disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 182nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

