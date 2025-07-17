Press Release: Rep. Angie Craig Speaks Out Against Congressional Republicans' Health Care Cuts at Press Conference

Rep. Angie Craig addresses health care cuts at a press conference with Protect Our Care Minnesota, highlighting Medicaid impacts.

U.S. Representative Angie Craig participated in a virtual press conference with Protect Our Care Minnesota to discuss the recent votes by Congressional Republicans aimed at reducing health care funding significantly. The Congresswoman highlighted concerns about the potential impact of these cuts on Minnesotans reliant on Medicaid.

Craig criticized the proposed cuts, asserting that they will disproportionately affect working and middle-class families, stating, "Working and middle-class Minnesotans will die because... Republicans are putting that over your family’s health." She vowed to advocate for accessible health care for all.

The proposed changes are said to threaten health care for 17 million Americans and potentially increase local property taxes as costs shift to state resources. Craig has previously supported legislation aimed at protecting health care access and affordability, including initiatives related to insulin costs.

