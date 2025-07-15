Press Release: Rep. Angie Craig Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Enhance Mental Health Resources for Rural Farmers

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig introduced bipartisan legislation to enhance mental health access for Minnesota's rural farmers and communities.

U.S. Representative Angie Craig has introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at enhancing mental health resources for rural communities in Minnesota. The initiative is designed to connect farmers and producers with medical professionals and mental health support, and is co-led by Rep. Randy Feenstra from Iowa.

The proposed Farmers First Act would reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, enabling access to certified behavioral health clinics and rural health centers. Craig emphasized the need for mental health resources, stating, "Rural communities are overlooked when it comes to providing mental health resources and tools."

The legislation is backed by various national agriculture and health organizations, with Senate counterparts introduced by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Joni Ernst. Craig, as the top Democrat on the House Committee on Agriculture, has been a vocal advocate for the health of farmers and rural communities.

