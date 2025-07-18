Press Release: Rep. Andrea Salinas and Colleagues Urge Funding for 988 LGBTQI+ Youth Lifeline

Congresswoman Andrea Salinas and colleagues advocate for continued funding of the 988 LGBTQI+ Youth lifeline in a recent letter.

U.S. Congresswoman Andrea Salinas, accompanied by fellow representatives, has led a letter to House Appropriations Committee leaders urging continued funding for the 988 LGBTQI+ Youth lifeline. The correspondence, supported by nearly 100 Democratic colleagues, highlights the lifeline's importance as a resource for LGBTQI+ youth facing suicide risks and mental health issues.

The letter mentions that the 988 lifeline has received close to 1.5 million contacts, emphasizing its significance since being shut down by the Trump Administration. Salinas and her colleagues stress the need for the lifeline's reinstatement for the wellbeing of vulnerable youth across the nation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Andrea Salinas Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Andrea Salinas is worth $750.4K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 315th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Salinas has approximately $332.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Andrea Salinas's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Salinas.

Andrea Salinas Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Andrea Salinas:

H.R.4347: To amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to provide employment and training data grants, and for other purposes.

H.R.3930: Roadless Area Conservation Act of 2025

H.R.3784: Farmers Feeding America Act of 2025

H.R.3655: STAR Plus Scholarship Act

H.R.3465: Civilian Conservation Center Enhancement Act of 2025

H.R.3254: Disaster Relief for Farm Workers Act

You can track bills proposed by Andrea Salinas on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Salinas.

Andrea Salinas Fundraising

Andrea Salinas recently disclosed $248.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 351st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 52.7% came from individual donors.

Salinas disclosed $152.9K of spending. This was the 362nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Salinas disclosed $328.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 560th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Andrea Salinas's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

