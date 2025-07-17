Press Release: Rep. Ami Bera Voices Concerns Over ICE Raids Conducted in Sacramento

Rep. Ami Bera criticizes ICE raids in Sacramento, citing concerns over racial bias and lack of probable cause.

Quiver AI Summary

SACRAMENTO, CA – Representative Ami Bera, M.D. commented on recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Sacramento, stating, “I am closely following reports of ICE raids carried out today.” He expressed concern that these arrests seem "racially driven and conducted without probable cause," pointing to potential issues of unlawful enforcement.

Bera further remarked on the distinction between targeting individuals as public safety threats versus targeting people of color simply looking to work. He added, “This type of action undermines civil liberties and erodes public trust in law enforcement.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ami Bera Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ami Bera is worth $13.6M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 78th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bera has approximately $326.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Bera has approximately $326.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Ami Bera Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ami Bera:

H.R.4391: To promote international cooperation to secure critical mineral supply chains.

H.R.4390: To require a review of the United States diplomatic posture, and for other purposes.

H.R.3947: Easy Enrollment in Health Care Act

H.R.3748: MARITIME Act

H.R.3674: Global Alzheimer’s Initiative Now Act

H.R.3429: US-Japan-ROK Trilateral Cooperation Act

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ami Bera:

Ami Bera Fundraising

Ami Bera recently disclosed $161.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 506th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 31.6% came from individual donors.

Bera disclosed $136.2K of spending. This was the 406th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bera disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 168th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ami Bera's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

