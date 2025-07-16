Press Release: Rep. Ami Bera Announces $2.5 Million Federal Grant for Carmichael Water District Project

Representative Ami Bera announces a $2.5 million EPA grant for the Carmichael Water District's new aquifer project.

Representative Ami Bera, M.D. (CA-06) announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to the Carmichael Water District for the construction of the Ladera Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Well Project. This project aims to improve water management in the region.

The Ladera ASR Well will enable the district to store excess water during wet periods and recover it during dry seasons, with a production capacity of about 1,200 gallons per minute. Bera highlighted the project as essential for ensuring long-term water supply and improving drought resilience.

Ron Greenwood, President of the Carmichael Water District Board, expressed gratitude for the funding, stating it will enhance water reliability for the community. The federal grant is part of the FY 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, administered through the EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

Ami Bera Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ami Bera is worth $13.6M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 78th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bera has approximately $321.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ami Bera's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bera.

Ami Bera Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ami Bera:

H.R.4391: To promote international cooperation to secure critical mineral supply chains.

H.R.4390: To require a review of the United States diplomatic posture, and for other purposes.

H.R.3947: Easy Enrollment in Health Care Act

H.R.3748: MARITIME Act

H.R.3674: Global Alzheimer’s Initiative Now Act

H.R.3429: US-Japan-ROK Trilateral Cooperation Act

You can track bills proposed by Ami Bera on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bera.

Ami Bera Fundraising

Ami Bera recently disclosed $161.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 425th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 31.6% came from individual donors.

Bera disclosed $136.2K of spending. This was the 349th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bera disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 149th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ami Bera's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

