Press Release: Rep. Alma Adams Endorses AG Jeff Jackson's Lawsuit for Release of $6.2B in Federal Education Funds

Congresswoman Alma Adams supports Attorney General Jeff Jackson's lawsuit to release $6.2 billion in withheld federal education funds.

Quiver AI Summary

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams expressed support for North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson's lawsuit aimed at releasing $6.2 billion in federal education funds. This includes $12 million allocated for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which Adams stated are being “recklessly withheld” by the Trump Administration.

Adams emphasized the negative impact of these withheld funds on school operations, stating that it forces schools into difficult choices such as understaffing or accruing debt. She pledged to advocate for the release of these funds, which are critical for North Carolina students.

Additionally, Adams, along with 150 House Democrats, called on the Department of Education for clarification on the funds' withholding, seeking transparency on the situation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release.

Alma S. Adams Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Alma S. Adams is worth $407.5K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 364th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Adams has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Alma S. Adams Net Worth

Alma S. Adams Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Alma S. Adams:

H.R.3745: American Neighborhoods Protection Act of 2025

H.R.3527: Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act of 2025

H.R.2664: To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to provide for additional uses of funds for grants to strengthen historically Black colleges and universities, and for other purposes.

H.R.2357: Food Secure Strikers Act of 2025

H.R.1183: Fair Play for Women Act

You can track bills proposed by Alma S. Adams on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Adams.

Alma S. Adams Fundraising

Alma S. Adams recently disclosed $18.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 616th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 43.1% came from individual donors.

Adams disclosed $181.4K of spending. This was the 224th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Adams disclosed $410.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 446th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Alma S. Adams's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

