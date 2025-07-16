Press Release: Reed Critiques Trumponomics for Rising Inflation and Higher Consumer Prices

Senator Jack Reed criticizes Trump's tariffs and trade wars for increasing inflation and consumer prices in a recent statement.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) has criticized the economic policies of the Trump administration, asserting that "irresponsible tariff taxes and reckless trade wars" have led to rising inflation and elevated prices for everyday goods. Reed urged Trump to reverse these policies and work collaboratively to reduce costs for American families.

In his statement, Reed highlighted the adverse impacts of increased tariffs, claiming they act as a "de facto national sales tax," ultimately harming consumers and small businesses. He called for a reconsideration of these strategies to alleviate financial burdens faced by Americans.

Jack Reed Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jack Reed is worth $375.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 375th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Reed has approximately $318.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Jack Reed Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jack Reed:

S.1904: Ending Taxpayer Support for Big Egg Producers Act

S.1903: A bill to prohibit changes to Medicare and Medicaid in reconciliation.

S.1576: Stop Subsidizing Multimillion Dollar Corporate Bonuses Act

S.1467: Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act

S.1400: Adult Education WORKS Act

S.1342: Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act of 2025

Jack Reed Fundraising

Jack Reed recently disclosed $652.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 88th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.9% came from individual donors.

Reed disclosed $206.1K of spending. This was the 216th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Reed disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 103rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

