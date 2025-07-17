Press Release: Reed and Whitehouse Support Child Care Affordability Bill to Enhance Access and Quality

Senators Reed and Whitehouse advocate for the Child Care Affordability Bill to improve access and affordability for families.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse have reintroduced the Child Care for Working Families Act (S.2295) to address rising child care costs, which they claim are burdensome for working families. The proposed legislation aims to cap child care expenses at 7% of family income and boost wages for early childhood workers, while expanding access to high-quality child care options.

Senator Reed stated that the bill would enable families to keep more of their paychecks and help lift children out of poverty. Supporters argue that investing in quality child care leads to long-term economic benefits, while critics highlight the ongoing affordability crisis exacerbated by current policies.

The bill has received endorsements from various organizations, showcasing wide support among different stakeholders. If enacted, it is expected to significantly reduce child care costs and enhance resources for early childhood education, benefiting families across the nation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jack Reed Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jack Reed is worth $378.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 374th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Reed has approximately $322.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jack Reed's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reed.

Jack Reed Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jack Reed:

S.1904: Ending Taxpayer Support for Big Egg Producers Act

S.1903: A bill to prohibit changes to Medicare and Medicaid in reconciliation.

S.1576: Stop Subsidizing Multimillion Dollar Corporate Bonuses Act

S.1467: Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act

S.1342: Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act of 2025

S.1120: Unity through Service Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jack Reed on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reed.

Jack Reed Fundraising

Jack Reed recently disclosed $652.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 105th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.9% came from individual donors.

Reed disclosed $206.1K of spending. This was the 258th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Reed disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 113th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jack Reed's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

