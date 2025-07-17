Press Release: Reed and Whitehouse Support Child Care Affordability Bill to Enhance Access to High-Quality Child Care Options

Reed and Whitehouse advocate for the Child Care for Working Families Act to enhance affordable, high-quality child care options.

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Senator Patty Murray, are advocating for the Child Care for Working Families Act, which aims to make child care more affordable and improve wages for child care workers. The bill proposes capping child care costs at 7% of family incomes and investing in child care infrastructure, benefiting families and the economy.

Senator Reed emphasized the need for affordable child care to alleviate the financial burden on families, asserting that investing in early childhood education leads to long-term economic benefits. The act also aims to expand access to quality pre-K and improve wages for Head Start programs, addressing a critical issue as child care costs continue to rise nationwide.

The legislation has received endorsements from various organizations and seeks to facilitate support for families struggling with high child care expenses. The average annual cost of child care in Rhode Island exceeds $16,750, emphasizing the urgency of this funding initiative.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sheldon Whitehouse Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sheldon Whitehouse is worth $20.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 50th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Whitehouse has approximately $17.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sheldon Whitehouse's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Whitehouse.

Sheldon Whitehouse Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sheldon Whitehouse:

S.2243: A bill to require the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency to assess certain fees on shipping and other vessels, and for other purposes.

S.2235: Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025

S.2096: Daniel J. Harvey, Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act

S.2069: Stabilize Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Act

S.2063: ESTUARIES Act of 2025

S.1947: OCTOPUS Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Sheldon Whitehouse on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Whitehouse.

Sheldon Whitehouse Fundraising

Sheldon Whitehouse recently disclosed $77.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 657th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 88.7% came from individual donors.

Whitehouse disclosed $91.1K of spending. This was the 534th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Whitehouse disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 260th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sheldon Whitehouse's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

