Press Release: Reed and Whitehouse Request Explanation from Trump Administration on Medical Debt Rule Rollback

Reed and Whitehouse criticize the Trump Administration's reversal of a medical debt rule affecting millions of Americans' credit scores.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with several colleagues, are pressing the Trump Administration for clarity on its recent reversal of a medical debt rule previously established under the Biden Administration. This rule would have allowed approximately 15 million Americans to see an increase in their credit scores by removing medical debt from credit reports.

The reversal, supported by a Trump-appointed judge's decision, has raised concerns among the senators, who argue that inclusion of medical debt in credit reports is often inaccurate and detrimental to consumers' financial well-being. They are demanding transparency from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on the basis for vacating the rule and related communications with debt collection agencies.

Ultimately, the senators assert that the reimplementation of the rule could alleviate significant financial burdens for millions and promote more equitable access to credit, emphasizing that medical debt disproportionately affects low-income individuals and communities of color.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jack Reed Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jack Reed is worth $375.7K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 374th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Reed has approximately $319.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jack Reed's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reed.

Jack Reed Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jack Reed:

S.1904: Ending Taxpayer Support for Big Egg Producers Act

S.1903: A bill to prohibit changes to Medicare and Medicaid in reconciliation.

S.1576: Stop Subsidizing Multimillion Dollar Corporate Bonuses Act

S.1467: Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act

S.1342: Weatherization Assistance Program Improvements Act of 2025

S.1120: Unity through Service Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jack Reed on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Reed.

Jack Reed Fundraising

Jack Reed recently disclosed $592.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 90th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.3% came from individual donors.

Reed disclosed $113.2K of spending. This was the 382nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Reed disclosed $2.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 124th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jack Reed's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.