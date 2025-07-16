Press Release: Reed and Environmental Leaders Highlight Importance of BEACH Grant for Clean Water Monitoring

Senator Reed emphasizes the significance of BEACH grants for water quality monitoring and public health in coastal areas.

Senator Jack Reed highlighted the significance of the BEACH Act grant program during a recent event outside the U.S. Capitol, emphasizing its role in monitoring beach water quality. Reed announced that $9.7 million has been allocated for water quality testing across states, including $210,000 for Rhode Island, as efforts to oppose potential funding cuts by the Trump administration continue.

Reed stated, "The BEACH Act is a smart investment in protecting public health," noting it helps inform the public about unsafe swimming conditions. Supporters, including public health advocates and athletes, echoed the need for sustained funding to prevent water contamination that poses health risks and impacts tourism.

According to a report by Environment America, nearly two-thirds of U.S. beaches tested last year showed potentially unsafe contamination levels. Reed revealed his plans to push for a funding increase for the BEACH program to ensure safe recreational waters for communities nationwide.

