Press Release: Randy Feenstra Attends White House Signing Ceremony for HALT Fentanyl Act

Rep. Randy Feenstra attended the White House signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, supporting drug enforcement efforts.

U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) attended the signing ceremony for the HALT Fentanyl Act at the White House. He expressed his support for the legislation, stating, "I applaud President Trump for signing into law the HALT Fentanyl Act and taking decisive action to keep fentanyl and other poisonous substances out of our country."

The HALT Fentanyl Act classifies all fentanyl-related substances permanently under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. Feenstra emphasized that this law aims to aid law enforcement in combating drug cartels and reducing overdose fatalities.

Randy Feenstra Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Randy Feenstra is worth $154.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 408th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Feenstra has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Randy Feenstra Net Worth

Randy Feenstra Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Randy Feenstra:

H.R.4400: To amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, and for other purposes.

H.R.4322: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to provide regular updates to Livestock Indemnity Program payment rates to reflect market prices, and for other purposes.

H.R.4032: Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act of 2025

H.R.3280: Rural Broadband Modernization Act

H.R.3211: Precision Agriculture Loan Program Act of 2025

H.R.3038: SAFE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Randy Feenstra on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Feenstra.

Randy Feenstra Fundraising

Randy Feenstra recently disclosed $715.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 63rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 31.6% came from individual donors.

Feenstra disclosed $307.4K of spending. This was the 110th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Feenstra disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 163rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Randy Feenstra's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

