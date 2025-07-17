Press Release: President Trump Signs HALT Fentanyl Act into Law; Rep. Riley Moore Among Original Co-sponsors

President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, co-sponsored by Congressman Moore, classifying fentanyl as a Schedule 1 drug.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law, which designates fentanyl and related substances as Schedule 1 drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. Congressman Riley M. Moore, an original co-sponsor of the bill, expressed pride in his contribution, highlighting the law as a vital measure to combat fentanyl overdoses.

Moore stated, "We’ve lost countless lives in West Virginia to fentanyl poisoning," and emphasized his commitment to continued efforts against illicit fentanyl, which has been manipulated by drug cartels to evade laws. The act aims to address this issue effectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Riley Moore Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Riley Moore:

H.R.2951: Easter Monday Act of 2025

H.R.2732: Fairness for Stay-at-Home Parents Act

H.R.2282: Respect Parents’ Childcare Choices Act

H.R.2147: Stop CCP VISAs Act of 2025

H.R.1181: Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act

H.R.735: United States Reciprocal Trade Act

You can track bills proposed by Riley Moore on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moore.

Riley Moore Fundraising

Riley Moore recently disclosed $157.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 518th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 48.9% came from individual donors.

Moore disclosed $58.3K of spending. This was the 658th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moore disclosed $427.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 504th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Riley Moore's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.