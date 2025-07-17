Press Release: President Trump Signs HALT Fentanyl Act into Law Following Advocacy by Congressman Pat Ryan

President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law, following advocacy by Congressman Pat Ryan.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act into law, a measure spearheaded by Congressman Pat Ryan. The legislation aims to permanently categorize fentanyl and its related substances as schedule I controlled substances, enhancing law enforcement's ability to combat drug trafficking.

Congressman Ryan emphasized the bill's significance for community safety, stating, “This is a huge win for bolstering public safety in the Hudson Valley.” The act garnered bipartisan support and was initially introduced with backing from local county sheriffs.

It's designed to strengthen prosecution against fentanyl-related offenses and close loopholes used by suppliers. Ryan has also advocated for increased funding to tackle drug trafficking and support law enforcement in addressing opioid-related issues.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Patrick Ryan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Patrick Ryan is worth $2.8M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 197th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ryan has approximately $564.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Patrick Ryan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ryan.

Patrick Ryan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Patrick Ryan:

H.R.4260: To ensure the appropriate administration of the Impact Aid program.

H.R.3734: Stop MUSK Act

H.R.3500: More Funding for COPS Act

H.R.2959: Hudson River Protection Act

H.R.2391: Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act of 2025

H.R.963: Protecting Social Security Act

You can track bills proposed by Patrick Ryan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ryan.

Patrick Ryan Fundraising

Patrick Ryan recently disclosed $740.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 77th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.8% came from individual donors.

Ryan disclosed $274.6K of spending. This was the 184th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ryan disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 189th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Patrick Ryan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

