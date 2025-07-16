Press Release: Pocan Urges Secretary Kennedy to Postpone Closure of LGBTQ+ Suicide Hotline and Honor Commitment to Discuss

Pocan urges Secretary Kennedy to delay shutting down the LGBTQ+ suicide hotline and fulfill commitment to discuss it.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (WI-02) issued a statement regarding Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s commitment to discuss the potential shutdown of the LGBTQ+ suicide hotline at a May 14, 2025, House Appropriations Committee hearing. Pocan noted that Kennedy had indicated he was "happy to talk about it" further but has since not responded to multiple outreach attempts.

Pocan expressed concern over the plan to terminate the hotline by July 17, 2025, emphasizing that it has "already saved countless lives." He described the proposed shutdown as "shortsighted and dangerous," potentially undermining support for a vulnerable population at higher risk of suicide. Pocan urged Kennedy to meet to discuss this issue without delay.

