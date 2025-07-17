Press Release: Pfluger Joins President Trump and Governor Abbott for Kerr County Visit

Congressman August Pfluger visited Kerr County with President Trump and state leaders to discuss community flood recovery efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman August Pfluger visited Kerr County on July 11, 2025, alongside President Trump and Governor Abbott for a roundtable discussion. Pfluger expressed gratitude for the support from the Trump administration following recent flooding in Texas, stating, "I will continue working tirelessly with federal, state, and local officials to ensure we continue supporting all those affected."

The gathering included members of the Texas Congressional delegation and aimed to address community needs in the wake of the disaster. Pictures from the event are available for distribution, highlighting the importance of unity in response to recent challenges facing the area.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

August Pfluger Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that August Pfluger is worth $1.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 247th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pfluger has approximately $276.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track August Pfluger's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

August Pfluger Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by August Pfluger:

H.R.3926: Terrorist Inadmissibility Codification Act

H.R.3731: Small Biotech Innovation Act

H.R.3653: ON TIME Act

H.R.3463: COUNTER Act

H.R.3411: Conscience Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2575: To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by August Pfluger on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

August Pfluger Fundraising

August Pfluger recently disclosed $225.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 383rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 68.8% came from individual donors.

Pfluger disclosed $429.9K of spending. This was the 105th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pfluger disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 91st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track August Pfluger's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.