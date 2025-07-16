Press Release: Pfluger Commends Addition of Counties in TX-11 to FEMA Disaster Declaration

Congressman Pfluger supports expanded FEMA disaster assistance for several Texas counties affected by recent floods.

Congressman August Pfluger praised the addition of more counties in Texas's 11th Congressional District to the Major Disaster Declaration enabling them to receive FEMA aid. Counties like Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, and Tom Green are now eligible for Public and Individual Assistance due to severe flooding on July 4.

Pfluger noted the unprecedented impact of the floods and acknowledged collaboration with local leaders in assessing damages. Local officials expressed gratitude, emphasizing the crucial support from state and federal resources for recovery efforts.

For individuals impacted by the floods, FEMA assistance requests can be made through their official website. Pfluger aims to continue securing resources for affected communities as they recover from this disaster.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

August Pfluger Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that August Pfluger is worth $1.6M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 247th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pfluger has approximately $276.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track August Pfluger's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

August Pfluger Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by August Pfluger:

H.R.3926: Terrorist Inadmissibility Codification Act

H.R.3731: Small Biotech Innovation Act

H.R.3653: ON TIME Act

H.R.3463: COUNTER Act

H.R.3411: Conscience Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2575: To provide for the rescission of certain waivers and licenses relating to Iran, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by August Pfluger on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pfluger.

August Pfluger Fundraising

August Pfluger recently disclosed $225.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 326th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 68.8% came from individual donors.

Pfluger disclosed $429.9K of spending. This was the 86th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pfluger disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 82nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track August Pfluger's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

