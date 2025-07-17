Press Release: Peters Criticizes Republicans for Passing Bill to Cut Funding for Local Public Media and National Security

Senator Gary Peters criticized Republicans for cutting $9 billion in bipartisan funding for public media and national security.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) criticized Senate Republicans for passing a bill that cuts over $9 billion in funding for local public media and national security. Peters stated, “Republicans just gutted funding for local public TV and radio stations... Those services and more are now at risk.”

He emphasized the importance of this funding in providing emergency alerts during disasters and supporting local businesses, asserting that the cuts undermine both community safety and U.S. leadership abroad.

Peters further accused Republicans of prioritizing allegiance to President Trump over their constituents' needs, stating, “I voted against these reckless cuts because Congress... determines where our federal resources go.”

Gary C. Peters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gary C. Peters:

S.2181: Securing Our Propane Supply Act

S.2160: Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025

S.2123: Broadcast VOICES Act

S.2062: RAPID Reserve Act

S.1956: Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act

S.1875: Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025

