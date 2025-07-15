Press Release: Pete Stauber Announces Federal Prison Camp in Duluth Will Remain Open Following Trump Administration Decision

Congressman Pete Stauber announces the Trump administration's decision to keep the Duluth Federal Prison Camp open.

Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) announced that the decision to close the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth made by the Biden administration has been overturned by the Trump administration, ensuring the facility's continued operation. Stauber stated that this decision means the preservation of jobs for the 90 federal employees working at the camp.

Stauber expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am overjoyed by the news that the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth will remain open,” and emphasized the facility's value and the quality of its programming. This announcement follows a visit by William Marshall, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Pete Stauber Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pete Stauber is worth $1.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 232nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Stauber has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Stauber has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Pete Stauber Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pete Stauber:

H.R.4090: To codify certain provisions of certain Executive Orders relating to domestic mining and hardrock mineral resources, and for other purposes.

H.R.3935: Reducing Permitting Uncertainty Act

H.R.3891: Northern Border Security and Staffing Reform Act

H.R.3258: Parity in Engineering Act

H.R.2654: Lifesaving Gear for Police Act of 2025

H.R.2348: Brake for Kids Act of 2025

H.R.2348: Brake for Kids Act of 2025

Pete Stauber Fundraising

Pete Stauber recently disclosed $273.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 240th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 49.6% came from individual donors.

Stauber disclosed $212.5K of spending. This was the 178th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Stauber disclosed $619.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 348th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pete Stauber's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

