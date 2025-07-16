Press Release: Pelosi Critiques Trump Administration's Plan to Reopen Alcatraz Penitentiary

Pelosi criticizes plan to reopen Alcatraz as a federal penitentiary, calling it a misguided initiative by the Trump Administration.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi criticizes a reported plan by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to reopen Alcatraz as a federal penitentiary. In her statement, she describes the initiative as "the Trump Administration’s stupidest initiative yet" and suggests it draws from "decades-old fictional Hollywood movies."

Pelosi asserts that the proposal serves as a distraction from the Administration's policies, specifically mentioning the "Big, Ugly Law" that she claims harms children and reduces healthcare access. She questions the feasibility of funding such a project amid national debt concerns.

She concludes by stating that if the proposal moves to Congress, Democrats will use all available tactics to oppose it, stressing the need for reason to prevail against what she calls "this absurdity."

Nancy Pelosi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nancy Pelosi is worth $258.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 4th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pelosi has approximately $134.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Nancy Pelosi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nancy Pelosi:

H.R.3325: To award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

H.R.1085: To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

You can track bills proposed by Nancy Pelosi on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi Fundraising

Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed $25.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This was the 662nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Pelosi disclosed $25.5K of spending. This was the 677th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pelosi disclosed $4.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1116th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Nancy Pelosi's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

