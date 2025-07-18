Press Release: Pelosi Criticizes GOP Rescissions Bill on House Floor, Citing National Security Concerns

Pelosi criticized the GOP's rescissions bill on the House Floor, citing risks to national security and global health funding.

Quiver AI Summary

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi addressed the House Floor, expressing strong opposition to the Republican rescissions bill. She warned that cuts to foreign aid and global health initiatives may jeopardize U.S. national security. Pelosi emphasized the importance of foreign aid in combating global poverty and disease, arguing that such funding prevents conflict and enhances American influence.

During her remarks, Pelosi cited Admiral William McRaven, who cautioned that reducing resources for the State Department and USAID endangers national security. She highlighted historical instances where cuts to foreign aid allowed rivals like China and Russia to extend their influence, calling the bill “an absolute shame.”

Pelosi urged her colleagues to reject the rescissions package, stating that its implications extend beyond immediate budgetary concerns and pose a significant risk to global stability and U.S. interests. Her full remarks are available online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Nancy Pelosi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Nancy Pelosi is worth $259.4M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 4th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pelosi has approximately $136.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Nancy Pelosi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Nancy Pelosi:

H.R.3325: To award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

H.R.1085: To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

You can track bills proposed by Nancy Pelosi on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi Fundraising

Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed $25.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This was the 779th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Pelosi disclosed $25.5K of spending. This was the 782nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pelosi disclosed $4.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1292nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Nancy Pelosi's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.