Press Release: Pappas, Bilirakis, Titus, and Malliotakis Reintroduce Bipartisan End the Cyprus Embargo Act

Representatives reintroduced bipartisan legislation to extend the arms embargo waiver for Cyprus from one year to five years.

Quiver AI Summary

Representatives Chris Pappas, Gus Bilirakis, Dina Titus, and Nicole Malliotakis have reintroduced the End the Cyprus Embargo Act, which proposes to extend the arms embargo waiver renewal period for Cyprus from one year to five years. Officials state this change aims to enhance U.S.-Cypriot relations and improve military cooperation.

The proposed legislation seeks to facilitate effective planning and procurement of defense materials, asserting that Cyprus is a key ally in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Supporters, including various advocacy groups, believe this will bolster bilateral security interests and overall regional stability.

Congressman Pappas emphasized that the change would empower both nations' collaboration on security, while Congresswoman Malliotakis addressed the need to update an "outdated" embargo policy to reflect Cyprus's strategic importance. The act is designed to streamline the administration of the arms embargo and support U.S. security objectives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Chris Pappas Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chris Pappas is worth $4.3M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 155th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pappas has approximately $99.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Chris Pappas's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pappas.

Chris Pappas Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chris Pappas:

H.R.4197: LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2025

H.R.4063: Veterans Full-Service Care and Access Act of 2025

H.R.3601: National ACERT Grant Program Authorization Act

H.R.3366: EAGLE Act of 2025

H.R.2979: BUILD Act of 2025

H.R.2954: Veterans’ Transition to Trucking Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Chris Pappas on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pappas.

Chris Pappas Fundraising

Chris Pappas recently disclosed $1.8M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 83.0% came from individual donors.

Pappas disclosed $656.8K of spending. This was the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pappas disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 137th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Chris Pappas's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.