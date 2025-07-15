Press Release: Pappas and Goodlander Call for Release of $7 Billion in Withheld Education Funding from Trump Administration

Pappas and Goodlander urge the Trump Administration to release $7 billion in withheld education funding affecting schools and programs.

Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) are calling for the Trump Administration to release nearly $7 billion in federal education funding that they allege has been unlawfully withheld. This funding supports critical education programs, including after-school services, teacher training, and adult education.

The officials highlight that New Hampshire alone has $27 million in congressionally directed spending affected by this freeze, disrupting school planning and risking layoffs and program cancellations. Their letter demands accountability from Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and OMB Director Russell Vought.

The lawmakers assert that the funding is crucial and that "no legitimate reason" should delay its release, urging the Administration to "follow the law" and prioritize education resources for schools, teachers, and families.

Chris Pappas Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chris Pappas is worth $4.3M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 154th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pappas has approximately $100.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Chris Pappas Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chris Pappas:

H.R.4197: LGBTQ+ Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2025

H.R.4063: Veterans Full-Service Care and Access Act of 2025

H.R.3601: National ACERT Grant Program Authorization Act

H.R.3366: EAGLE Act of 2025

H.R.2979: BUILD Act of 2025

H.R.2954: Veterans’ Transition to Trucking Act of 2025

Chris Pappas Fundraising

Chris Pappas recently disclosed $648.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 78th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 75.3% came from individual donors.

Pappas disclosed $205.8K of spending. This was the 187th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pappas disclosed $857.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 280th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

