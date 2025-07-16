Press Release: Padilla, Schiff, Booker, Markey Lead Senate Colleagues in Defense of California’s Proposition 12

Senators Padilla, Schiff, Booker, and Markey lead 28 colleagues to defend California's Proposition 12 against federal legislation.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, Adam Schiff, Cory Booker, and Edward Markey have led a coalition of 28 Senate colleagues in opposing the Food Security and Farm Protection Act. They argue the legislation would undermine California's Proposition 12 and similar state laws, which they assert protect local agricultural standards and the rights of states to regulate food production.

The Senators expressed concerns that this bill could open the door to extensive litigation and "create an overnight regulatory vacuum," threatening vital health and safety regulations. In their letter to the Senate Agriculture Committee, they highlighted the importance of maintaining state standards to support small farmers who have invested in compliance with these regulations.

Their opposition follows a recent move by the Trump Administration to challenge Proposition 12, emphasizing the need for congressional support to safeguard existing state laws from federal preemption. The coalition seeks to prevent any harmful provisions from being included in upcoming legislation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Alex Padilla Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Alex Padilla is worth $287.8K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 387th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Padilla has approximately $29.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Alex Padilla's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Alex Padilla Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Alex Padilla:

S.2265: A bill to require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, California, and the 2034 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

S.2261: A bill to amend the Clean Air Act to provide for the establishment of standards to limit the carbon intensity of the fuel used by certain vessels, and for other purposes.

S.2260: A bill to provide for the water quality restoration of the Tijuana River and the New River, and for other purposes.

S.2212: A bill to amend section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to require all immigration enforcement officers to display visible identification during public-facing immigration enforcement actions and to promote transparency and accountability.

S.2192: Clean Hands Firearm Procurement Act

S.2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act

You can track bills proposed by Alex Padilla on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Alex Padilla Fundraising

Alex Padilla recently disclosed $25.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 598th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 56.7% came from individual donors.

Padilla disclosed $94.5K of spending. This was the 433rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Padilla disclosed $6.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 27th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Alex Padilla's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.