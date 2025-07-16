Press Release: Padilla, Peters, and Merkley Raise Concerns Over DHS Database's Impact on Voter Eligibility

Senators express concerns over DHS's use of the SAVE program, potentially purging eligible voters and lacking transparency.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, Gary Peters, and Jeff Merkley have raised concerns regarding the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, fearing it could lead to the wrongful removal of eligible voters from state rolls. The Senators stated, “As Secretary, you have a responsibility to assure the public...," emphasizing the need for transparency and appropriate safeguards.

The Senators criticized DHS for notifying election denier groups about the program while neglecting to inform Congress and the public. In their letter to DHS Secretary Noem, they expressed concerns over insufficient testing of the program, which has run over 9 million records with minimal transparency about its operations. They requested information regarding the program's implementation and its impact on voter eligibility.

Padilla previously led efforts to repeal anti-voter measures, advocating for protections against wrongful disenfranchisement. The Senators seek answers from Secretary Noem by July 29, 2025, to ensure that the rights of eligible voters are upheld in the context of this program.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Alex Padilla Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Alex Padilla is worth $287.7K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 387th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Padilla has approximately $29.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Alex Padilla's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Alex Padilla Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Alex Padilla:

S.2261: A bill to amend the Clean Air Act to provide for the establishment of standards to limit the carbon intensity of the fuel used by certain vessels, and for other purposes.

S.2260: A bill to provide for the water quality restoration of the Tijuana River and the New River, and for other purposes.

S.2212: A bill to amend section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to require all immigration enforcement officers to display visible identification during public-facing immigration enforcement actions and to promote transparency and accountability.

S.2192: A bill to require the Attorney General to make publicly available a list of federally licensed firearms dealers with a high number of short time-to-crime firearm traces, and to prohibit Federal departments and agencies from contracting with such dealers.

S.2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act

S.2034: A bill to authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Alex Padilla on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Alex Padilla Fundraising

Alex Padilla recently disclosed $25.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 598th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 56.7% came from individual donors.

Padilla disclosed $94.5K of spending. This was the 433rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Padilla disclosed $6.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 27th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Alex Padilla's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.