Press Release: Padilla, Peters, and Merkley Express Concerns Over Potential Voter Purging by DHS

Senators express concerns about potential voter purges using DHS database, citing privacy and transparency issues.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, Gary Peters, and Jeff Merkley expressed significant concerns regarding changes to the Department of Homeland Security's Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program. They worry that its expanded use may lead to the purging of eligible voters from state rolls due to data inaccuracies, as the program has not been sufficiently tested.

The Senators criticized DHS for allegedly briefing certain groups on the program but not Congress. They have called for transparency in how the program operates and have requested information from DHS Secretary Noem about the program's capacity to protect citizens' rights and the integrity of the voting process.

They raised issues about the quality of data used in the program, questioning its reliability for voter eligibility verification and demanding clarity on safeguards to prevent disenfranchisement, given that over 9 million records have been processed. The Senators seek answers by July 29, 2025, to assure that voting rights are protected amid the changes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jeff Merkley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jeff Merkley is worth $11.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 85th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Merkley has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jeff Merkley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Jeff Merkley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jeff Merkley:

S.2221: A bill to establish requirements under which the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of the Interior shall carry out the Timber Production Expansion Guaranteed Loan Program.

S.2208: A bill to provide mandatory funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects on certain Federal land, and for other purposes.

S.2179: A bill to prohibit the use of M-44 devices, commonly known as "cyanide bombs", on public land, and for other purposes.

S.2148: End Junk Fees for Renters Act

S.2128: MONARCH Act of 2025

S.2110: REUSE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Jeff Merkley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Merkley.

Jeff Merkley Fundraising

Jeff Merkley recently disclosed $343.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 190th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 84.6% came from individual donors.

Merkley disclosed $152.9K of spending. This was the 278th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Merkley disclosed $4.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 48th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jeff Merkley's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

