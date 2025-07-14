Press Release: Padilla, Curtis, Schiff, and Mullin Propose Bipartisan Bill for Olympic and Paralympic Commemorative Coins

Senators Padilla, Curtis, Schiff, and Mullin propose a bipartisan bill to mint commemorative coins for the 2028 and 2034 Olympic Games.

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), John Curtis (R-Utah), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) have introduced bipartisan legislation to support and commemorate the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled to be held in Los Angeles in 2028 and in Salt Lake City in 2034. The proposed America’s Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coins Act aims to direct the Treasury Department to mint four types of commemorative coins, which will be issued at no cost to taxpayers. Funds generated will be used to aid in the execution of the games and support legacy programs promoting youth sports. Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House by several Congressional representatives.

Senator Padilla emphasized the significance of having resources available for the upcoming events, stating, "After years of careful preparation and federal collaboration, Los Angeles will be under the world spotlight for the Olympic and Paralympic Games." Senator Curtis echoed this sentiment, highlighting the cultural values showcased by the games and the commemorative coins as a tribute to those values. Other senators and representatives also expressed their support, noting the economic and cultural importance of hosting these events and honoring American athletes. The bill, if passed, would make historical coins available to the public, celebrating the legacy of the games.

Alex Padilla Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Alex Padilla is worth $288.1K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 386th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Padilla has approximately $30.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Alex Padilla's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Alex Padilla Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Alex Padilla:

S.2261: A bill to amend the Clean Air Act to provide for the establishment of standards to limit the carbon intensity of the fuel used by certain vessels, and for other purposes.

S.2260: A bill to provide for the water quality restoration of the Tijuana River and the New River, and for other purposes.

S.2212: A bill to amend section 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to require all immigration enforcement officers to display visible identification during public-facing immigration enforcement actions and to promote transparency and accountability.

S.2192: A bill to require the Attorney General to make publicly available a list of federally licensed firearms dealers with a high number of short time-to-crime firearm traces, and to prohibit Federal departments and agencies from contracting with such dealers.

S.2158: Stopping the Fraudulent Sale of Firearms Act

S.2034: A bill to authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Alex Padilla on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Padilla.

Alex Padilla Fundraising

Alex Padilla recently disclosed $25.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 598th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 56.7% came from individual donors.

Padilla disclosed $94.5K of spending. This was the 433rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Padilla disclosed $6.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 27th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Alex Padilla's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

