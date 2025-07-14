Press Release: Padilla Criticizes Homan on ICE Raids and Advocates for Immigration ID Bill on CNN

Senator Alex Padilla criticizes ICE raids and advocates for legislative changes in a recent CNN interview.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" to criticize immigration raids conducted by the Trump Administration across California and the nation. During the segment, Padilla advocated for new legislation, known as the VISIBLE Act, which would mandate that immigration officers visibly display identification during their enforcement actions. He expressed concerns about the lack of accountability and transparency in current immigration enforcement practices, highlighting instances of racial profiling and illegal arrests targeting individuals based on their appearance and accents. Padilla also criticized the administration's response to a federal judge's ruling aimed at halting indiscriminate immigration sweeps.

In addition to addressing immigration issues, Padilla condemned proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico by the Trump Administration, arguing that such measures would effectively serve as a tax increase on American consumers. He emphasized the importance of upholding legal standards and protecting the rights of all individuals in the context of immigration enforcement. His interview highlighted ongoing debates surrounding immigration policy and enforcement tactics during the current administration.

