Press Release: Pablo José Hernández Rivera Challenges Fiscal Oversight Board on Spending and Accountability

Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera called for accountability from the Fiscal Oversight Board during a congressional hearing.

In a recent congressional hearing, Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera criticized the Financial Oversight and Management Board, referring to the session as a "celebration of PROMESA." He expressed dissatisfaction with the Board's failure to stabilize public finances, stating, "For almost a quarter of my life, my vote and Puerto Rico's autonomy have been bound by an imposed entity."

Hernández highlighted the Board's overspending, questioning how an entity that promised costs of under $400 million ended up expending over $2 billion. He underscored, “In nine years, there has not been a single balanced budget,” attributing the consequences to public hardship. He further called for actions that prioritize transparency and accountability.

During the hearing, he pressed for a review of a controversial $20 billion contract with New Fortress Energy and emphasized the need for a fair process that serves public interest. Conclusively, he urged Congress to act towards economic development and restore dignity to Puerto Rico, stating, “Nine years are enough.”

