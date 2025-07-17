Stocks

Press Release: Pablo José Hernández Rivera Challenges Fiscal Oversight Board on Spending and Accountability

July 17, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera called for accountability from the Fiscal Oversight Board during a congressional hearing.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent congressional hearing, Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera criticized the Financial Oversight and Management Board, referring to the session as a "celebration of PROMESA." He expressed dissatisfaction with the Board's failure to stabilize public finances, stating, "For almost a quarter of my life, my vote and Puerto Rico's autonomy have been bound by an imposed entity."

Hernández highlighted the Board's overspending, questioning how an entity that promised costs of under $400 million ended up expending over $2 billion. He underscored, “In nine years, there has not been a single balanced budget,” attributing the consequences to public hardship. He further called for actions that prioritize transparency and accountability.

During the hearing, he pressed for a review of a controversial $20 billion contract with New Fortress Energy and emphasized the need for a fair process that serves public interest. Conclusively, he urged Congress to act towards economic development and restore dignity to Puerto Rico, stating, “Nine years are enough.”

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pablo Hernández Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pablo Hernández is worth $435.9K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 358th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hernández has approximately $155.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Pablo Hernández's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hernández.

Pablo Hernández Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pablo Hernández:

  • H.R.3814: Puerto Rico BEACHES Act
  • H.R.3238: HABLA Act of 2025
  • H.R.2775: Coastal Drone Surveillance and Interdiction Assessment Act
  • H.R.2714: Puerto Rico Energy Generation Crisis Task Force Act
  • H.R.2632: TRICARE Equality Act
  • H.R.2261: Strengthening Oversight of DHS Intelligence Act

You can track bills proposed by Pablo Hernández on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hernández.

Pablo Hernández Fundraising

Pablo Hernández recently disclosed $219.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 391st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 95.2% came from individual donors.

Hernández disclosed $70.3K of spending. This was the 606th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hernández disclosed $169.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 698th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pablo Hernández's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

