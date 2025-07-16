Press Release: Ocasio-Cortez Advocates for Bipartisan Support of Maternal and Infant Health Programs

Representative Ocasio-Cortez advocates against cuts to maternal and infant health programs and introduces bipartisan legislation for support.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) advocated for maternal and infant health during a hearing with the House Subcommittee on Health, opposing proposed cuts to health programs. She introduced the bipartisan Healthy Start Reauthorization Act of 2025, aimed at maintaining funding for community initiatives that support new parents and infants.

The Healthy Start program serves over 475 families in the Bronx, offering services such as case management and educational support. Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the program's effectiveness in improving prenatal care and community health outcomes while highlighting the disparities in maternal and infant mortality rates.

During the hearing, she criticized recent healthcare funding cuts proposed by Republicans, asserting that such actions would negatively impact vulnerable populations. Ocasio-Cortez called for support of the Healthy Start initiative, which has historically received bipartisan backing since its establishment in 1991.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is worth $24.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 436th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ocasio-Cortez has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ocasio-Cortez.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

H.R.3562: DEFIANCE Act of 2025

H.R.3302: Healthy Start Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1944: 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act

H.R.398: Geothermal Cost-Recovery Authority Act of 2025

H.R.360: Oyster Reef Recovery Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ocasio-Cortez.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fundraising

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently disclosed $5.7M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 99.9% came from individual donors.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed $4.3M of spending. This was the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed $9.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 13th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

