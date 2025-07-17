Press Release: Norcross and Labor Leaders Announce Discharge Petition on Collective Bargaining Rights

Congressman Norcross and labor leaders discuss a discharge petition for the Protect America’s Workforce Act to restore federal workers' rights.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, Congressman Donald Norcross, along with several labor leaders and Democratic representatives, held a press conference to announce a discharge petition aimed at the Protect America's Workforce Act. This initiative seeks to force a vote in the House to reverse a previous executive order by President Trump that removed collective bargaining rights for over one million federal workers.

The discharge petition requires 218 representatives' signatures to proceed. Norcross emphasized, "President Trump's executive order to strip federal workers of their collective bargaining rights is a clear union-busting tactic." He and others believe the bill will restore essential rights to federal employees.

The Protect America's Workforce Act is considered a bipartisan effort to protect the rights of federal employees, directly countering the executive order issued on March 27. Norcross noted his participation in introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that also seeks to protect the rights of Department of Defense employees.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Donald Norcross Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Donald Norcross is worth $6.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 122nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Norcross has approximately $295.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Donald Norcross's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Norcross.

Donald Norcross Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Donald Norcross:

H.R.3046: Workers’ Memorial Day

H.R.2736: Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act of 2025

H.R.2692: No Tax Breaks for Union Busting (NTBUB) Act

H.R.2151: Seizure Awareness and Preparedness Act

H.R.1627: TREATS Act

H.R.957: Parity Enforcement Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Donald Norcross on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Norcross.

Donald Norcross Fundraising

Donald Norcross recently disclosed $257.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 336th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 46.2% came from individual donors.

Norcross disclosed $70.2K of spending. This was the 609th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Norcross disclosed $1.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 162nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Donald Norcross's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.