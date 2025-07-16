Press Release: NH Delegation, Led by Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, Achieves Permanent Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues with HALT Fentanyl Act

New Hampshire lawmakers announce the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, permanently scheduling fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, the HALT Fentanyl Act was signed into law, creating a permanent classification of all fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. The bipartisan legislation was backed by New Hampshire's congressional delegation, including Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, Congressman Chris Pappas, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and Senator Maggie Hassan.

Congresswoman Goodlander stated, "Illicit fentanyl is the leading driver of overdose deaths in New Hampshire," emphasizing the need for effective measures to combat the opioid crisis. Congressman Pappas noted that the act provides law enforcement with essential tools to address the issue, while Senator Shaheen highlighted the law's importance in protecting communities from the fentanyl epidemic.

Senator Hassan remarked that the act raises penalties for drug traffickers, thereby enhancing law enforcement capabilities in fighting the fentanyl crisis. The legislation marks a significant step in addressing ongoing challenges related to substance abuse and public health in New Hampshire.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Maggie Goodlander Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Maggie Goodlander is worth $3.8M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 163rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Goodlander has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Maggie Goodlander's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Goodlander.

Maggie Goodlander Fundraising

Maggie Goodlander recently disclosed $510.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 125th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.4% came from individual donors.

Goodlander disclosed $198.8K of spending. This was the 226th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Goodlander disclosed $763.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 312th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Maggie Goodlander's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

