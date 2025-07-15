Press Release: Nadler, Smith, and Himes Propose West Bank Violence Prevention Act Following Ben-Gvir's U.S. Visit

U.S. Representatives introduced the West Bank Violence Prevention Act responding to escalating violence linked to Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Jerrold Nadler, Adam Smith, and Jim Himes have introduced the West Bank Violence Prevention Act, responding to Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the U.S. This legislation aims to reinforce an existing executive order from the Biden administration that seeks to deter violence in the West Bank, applying to all acts of violence regardless of nationality.

The Act acknowledges the growing violence in the West Bank, reportedly increasing by 30% in early 2025. Commenting on Ben-Gvir's involvement with extremist groups, the representatives emphasize that this legislation serves as a message against the promotion of violence both domestically and internationally.

Rep. Nadler described Ben-Gvir as "inciter-in-chief" of settler violence, while the other representatives stressed the necessity of sanctioning all actors involved in violence from both Israeli settlers and Palestinian groups. The intent is to re-establish accountability and promote stability in the region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

James A. Himes Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that James A. Himes is worth $13.9M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 76th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Himes has approximately $211.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track James A. Himes's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Himes.

James A. Himes Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by James A. Himes:

H.R.3542: CLEAR (Committee Leadership and Enhanced Accountability for Resilience) Defense Production Act of 2025

H.R.3395: Middle Market IPO Cost Act

You can track bills proposed by James A. Himes on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Himes.

James A. Himes Fundraising

James A. Himes recently disclosed $187.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 324th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 36.3% came from individual donors.

Himes disclosed $95.2K of spending. This was the 428th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Himes disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 117th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track James A. Himes's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

